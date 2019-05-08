Giant Food Testing Improved Rewards Offering

Giant Food Stores LLC is piloting a new Choice Rewards program, which will enable customers to increase their savings through personalized offers on products they already purchase. Aiming to build on the retailer’s popular long-running Gas Extra Rewards program, Choice Rewards provides shoppers with customized savings and rewards via the Giant or Martin’s app.

“Since its launch in 2000, our loyalty program has been an integral component of our business, but we knew there was an opportunity to deepen our connection with families by customizing rewards,” noted Matt Simon, chief marketing officer at Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores. “We’re pleased by the early results of our Choice Rewards pilot as customers are excited by all the new rewards plus they love the flexibility of the program.”

Leveraging smart phone technology, Choice Rewards is now available in a select pilot market, with plans to roll out to the grocer’s other stores by the end of the year.

“Choice Rewards is the next, easy digital step in delivering a highly engaging and personalized loyalty experience to our customers, further reaffirming our commitment to saving money for families,” added Simon.

In common with the present rewards program, customers taking part in the pilot earn points on qualifying purchases at the rate of one point for every $1 spent, but a new feature of the pilot program allows them to also amass points via targeted “bonus earn” offers.

Further, when redeeming points, customers can either opt for discounts on gas (100 points = $0.10 discount per gallon up to 25 gallons) or select from among such new offers as converting points to dollars to save directly on groceries, resulting in discounted or even free products. As well as viewing their personalized offers and rewards earnings on the app, customers can load digital coupons, activate Deli Order Ahead, or place a grocery order via the Giant Direct service.

Using the app, shoppers can easily monitor their earning progress while managing their points and rewards. Points earned expire on the last day of the month following the month in which they were earned.

Giant Food Stores operates 181 stores, 132 pharmacies, 102 fuel stations, 100-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. The grocer’s brands include Giant, Martin’s Food Markets, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.