Associated Wholesale Grocers Partners With Mobile Rewards Provider

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) has joined forces with RSA America (RSA), a supermarket technology company specializing in delivering mobile rewards, which will now be one of the wholesaler’s preferred mobile loyalty reward and coupon vendors.

“This is a great digital solution for our member retailers, and we look forward to working with RSA to deliver even more savings to consumers,” said Jeff Pedersen, EVP, chief sales and support officer at Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG. “We strive to build long-term relationships with partners such as RSA to assist our members in improving sales and increase their market share.”

RSA’s mobile platform gives retailers real-time coupon validation and management at every touch point of the redemption process.

“AWG member stores will be able to offer more savings to their shoppers,” noted Rob Belcore, chief customer office and co-founder of Schaumburg, Ill-based RSA, which aims to empower the independent grocer. “With RSA and AWG working together, our clients can be assured they have the best deals and the best technology, which will allow them to focus on doing what they do best: serving their customers.”

AWG is the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving more 1,000 member companies and 3,800-plus locations across 36 states from eight full-line wholesale divisions. In addition to its’ cooperative wholesale operations, the company operates subsidiary companies providing certain real estate and supermarket development services, print and digital marketing services, and health and beauty care, general merchandise, specialty/international foods, and pharmaceutical products.