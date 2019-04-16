Associated Wholesale Grocers Honors Independent Grocers at 2019 Innovation Showcase

Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) presented its Excellence in Merchandising, Store Manager of the Year and Lou Fox Community Service Award at its 2019 Innovation Showcase and Annual Meeting, held last month in Overland Park, Kan.

The Excellence Awards recognize the best in many categories throughout AWG’s membership.

“These award winners have provided examples of answering one of the most powerful questions retailers need to solve for in today’s highly competitive industry, which is ‘Why should I shop your store?’” said Jeff Pedersen, EVP, chief sales and support officer at Kansas City, Kan.-based AWG. “The efforts of these winners are all great examples of hard work and efforts to build sales at retail.”

The Excellence in Merchandising Award Winners were as follows: