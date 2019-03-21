New Seasons Launches All-Digital Neighbor Rewards Program

New Seasons Market introduced its Neighbor Rewards, an all-digital rewards program uniquely designed to thank customers sharing in the grocer’s commitment to environmental sustainability and supporting small producers in the West Coast communities in which it operates.

“New Seasons Neighbor Rewards was inspired by our customers and staff who share our passion for building community through good food,” said Katie MacDonald, New Seasons Market senior director of loyalty and insights. “Neighbor Rewards was intentionally designed to be different, with simple, tangible benefits in support of our company mission and values, and especially rewarding customers for their support of small, regional producers and commitment to sustainability.”

Customers join the program via a mobile phone and earn points on every purchase either in-store or online one point on every dollar, with a 250-point bonus for joining. Upon reaching 500 points, customers earn a $5 reward towards a future purchase. Double points are given to customers who share the grocer’s commitment to local producers and growers by purchasing New Seasons’ Partner Brand and MADE products created in partnership with small, regional producers. Ten bonus points are also given to customers using reusable bags or containers to reduce their environmental impact.

The program is powered by customer relationship management provider Clutch, to better help New Seasons Market connect with customers in a more relevant and personalized way. In the future, Neighbor Rewards will continue to thank customers and support partners with extra special rewards and expanded community connections.

Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market operates 21 independent grocery stores in Washington, Oregon and California, as well as four New Leaf Community Market locations in Northern California.