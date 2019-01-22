New Seasons Market Makes Leadership Changes

New Seasons Market, the world’s first B Corp grocery store, is changing its corporate structure. Co-president Forrest Hoffmaster has been named CEO, and co-president Kristi McFarland was named chief strategy officer, responsible for building a meaningful business strategy tied to the company’s mission.

The new structure is the natural next step in the company’s growth, building off last year’s investments in core stores, staff benefits, and relationships with local producers and community partners, the company noted. Those changes included the CEO at the time, Wendy Collie, stepping down from her post, which led to Hoffmaster and McFarland being named co-presidents.

“We’ve had a successful year coming together around our mission,” said Hoffmaster. “We have passionate and dedicated staff and an incredible purpose-driven leadership team committed to the long-term health of our organization, staying true to our founder-inspired values and being a leader in the industry. Our team is structured to bring these priorities to life.”

Hoffmaster joined the Portland, Ore.-based company as CFO in 2016. As co-president, he cultivated the company’s partnership with Conscious Capitalism, advocating for sustainable business practices, and oversaw business development, real estate, finance, technology and data.