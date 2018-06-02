New Seasons CEO Wendy Collie Steps Down

(Pictured above: Wendy Collie)

New Seasons Market CEO Wendy Collie has abruptly stepped down from her role, and the Northwestern grocer has announced a “strategic shift” in its business direction that includes pulling back on expansion in Northern California.

While no reason was given for Collie's departure, OregonLive.com reported that some workers accused Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons of retaliating against a unionization drive last fall “largely sparked” by a health care rollback, saying it hired a “union-busting” consulting firm. New Seasons denied the accusations.

Zoe Dye, a worker at New Seasons’ Hawthorne store in Portland, Ore., who belongs to New Seasons Workers United, the group formed by employees seeking to create a union, said that Collie’s tenure was “marred by poor decisions that hurt employees, drove down morale in stores and challenged the very ethos of the grocery chain.”

“In response to workers’ efforts to fight for pay equity, safe staffing levels, affordable health care and transparency from management, Wendy chose to hire the same union-busting firm as the Trump Hotels and fire workers beloved by customers simply for speaking up,” Dye said in a statement provided to Progressive Grocer. “We hope that this marks a shift in New Seasons corporate management to one that listens to employees and truly embodies the values New Seasons says it espouses.”

New Seasons did not immediately respond to PG's request for comment.

With Collie’s departure, the grocer plans to flatten its executive leadership structure: Chief People Officer Kristi McFarland and CFO Forrest Hoffmaster will serve as co-presidents, ensuring that a focus on people, community and business sustainability are embedded in every decision. Other executive leaders will include COO Mark Law, Chief Marketing Officer Dina Keenan, and Sarah Joannides, who leads social responsibility.

In addition, the company will close its Sunnyvale, Calif., New Seasons store by the end of this month, with the hope of retaining as many staffers as possible via transfers to other New Seasons or New Leaf Community Markets stores. It will not open its planned New Seasons stores in San Francisco, Carmel and Emeryville, Calif., instead allocating investments originally intended for those locations to support core growth, enhancements and innovation.

The company plans to focus growth through its sister company, New Leaf Community Markets, with the new location in Aptos, Calif., opening in the fall. The hope is that focusing New Seasons on the Pacific Northwest and New Leaf on California’s Central Coast will ensure that the neighborhood grocery store thrives in the changing landscape.