New Seasons Market Adopts Platform to Better Understand Its Shoppers

One of the West Coast's more well-known independent grocers is creating a solution to better understand its shoppers.

New Seasons Market is working with Clutch, an Ambler, Pa.-based customer data and loyalty provider, to develop a business-to-consumer customer relationship management (CRM) solution, which will help the grocer centralize all transaction, SKU and loyalty data in a single place to help the grocery better understand shopper behavior. From there, Clutch will design and institute new campaigns that employ ongoing customer insights, empowering New Seasons to provide more relevant and personalized communications across channels.

“Supporting our customers and the communities they live in is integral to our founding mission as a brand,” stated New Seasons Market Senior Marketing Director Katie MacDonald. “Clutch’s technology can help us do this in entirely new ways through a better understanding of their needs.”

These initiatives will allow New Seasons to build a comprehensive database with a complete list of customer preferences, enabling the brand to provide highly relevant product offers that better serve its unique communities across Oregon, Washington and California.

Grocery represents an important new vertical that will greatly benefit from data-driven marketing strategies, said Clutch CEO Ned Moore.

“New Seasons is our second grocery customer, and while we’ve seen a lot of success in that industry already, there’s potential to do so much more.” he continued. “We see every addition to the Clutch family as a great learning opportunity on both sides, so we are very much looking forward to developing a long-term and successful relationship with New Seasons Market.”

Portland, Ore.-based New Seasons Market operates 21 independent grocery stores in Washington, Oregon and California, as well as four New Leaf Community Market locations in Northern California.