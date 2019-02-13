Kroger Rolling Out New Mobile Pay, Rewards Card Nationwide

The Kroger Co. is beginning the nationwide launch of a new option for mobile payments and a new rewards card that offers fuel rewards and points on private-label products.

The new mobile payment option, Kroger Pay, exists as a fast, safe and easy-to-use feature in any Kroger banner mobile apps, whether for iOS or Android devices. Customers simply enter their custom PIN or biometrics, and the app provides a single-use QR code to scan at the terminal and quickly communicate payment and loyalty card information – including digital coupons and personalized offers.

Able to be linked to any major debit, credit or prepaid card, the single-step solution reduces checkout time and can be used at both traditional checkout lanes and self-checkout kiosks. It also provides rewards such as fuel points and grocery rewards for customers paying with one of Kroger's cards, from the 1-2-3 Rewards credit card to the Rewards prepaid debit card.

The new program launched recently in Kroger's Columbus, Ohio, division. It will enter 10 new markets in the spring and roll out nationwide later this year.