Target Expanding Loyalty Program Beyond Pilot

Target is giving shoppers yet another reason to make that Target run.

The retailer is expanding its Target Circle loyalty program nationwide beginning Oct. 6. Program perks include earning 1% on Target purchases, personalized deals and early access to sales. The launch follows an 18-month test in six cities that garnered 2 million members.

“Our guests are at the center of everything we do, and we’re always looking for new ways to create even easier, more rewarding shopping experiences that give them another reason to choose Target more often,” says Rick Gomez, EVP and chief marketing and digital officer at Target. “We worked directly with guests to develop Target Circle, and the program includes the benefits and perks that they told us were most important to them, from earning on every Target trip to having the opportunity to help Target make a positive impact within their local communities.”

The expansion of the loyalty program complements Target's branded credit card, RedCard. Target Circle also replaces Cartwheel, a separate discount program, in an attempt to offer a "more seamless, intuitive shopping experience."

The program is free. Target will begin automatically enrolling members with Target.com and RedCard accounts. To use it, customers can swipe a barcode from the Target app or provide a phone number at checkout.

In the past month, Target has rolled out a new grocery private label program and an effort to bring back at least 20 popular designer collections.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates 1,800 stores and an ecommerce site, Target.com. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.