Target Unveils Flagship Grocery Brand

Target is doubling down on its grocery business by launching a massive new private brand for consumables.

The company will be rolling out a new brand called Good & Gather on Sept. 15 across its physical and digital platforms.

According to Target, the Good & Gather line will include more than 2,000 products across food and beverage from dairy to produce, ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water. All of the products under the Good & Gather brand will be made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup, and are backed by a money-back guarantee.

The assortment will also include new and trend-forward products such as avocado toast salad kits and beet hummus alongside everyday staples such as milk, eggs and cheese.

"Our guests are incredibly busy and want great-tasting food they can feel good about feeding their families," says Stephanie Lundquist, executive vice president and president, Food & Beverage, Target. "We saw this as a huge opportunity for Target to help. So our team got to work on our most ambitious food undertaking yet, reimagining our owned food brands to serve up convenient, affordable options that don't cut corners on quality or taste. Good & Gather is our way of helping even the most time-strapped families discover the everyday joy of food."

Target’s grocery business has had seven consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth. Companywide same-store sales have been positive for eight straight quarters.

Target says it will be phasing out its other own grocery brands, Archer Farms and Simply Balanced. Target will also scale down the number of items it sells under its Market Pantry brand. The addition of Good & Gather to Target stores also means the company is increasing the amount of shelf space it devotes to private label products.

According to Target, Good & Gather will include a number of product extensions including kids, organic, seasonal and signature lines.

The new line plays an important role in Target's broader effort to reimagine its owned brand portfolio, further differentiating its assortment. Recent owned brand product launches include Everspring, Auden, Colsie and Cloud Island Essentials. By the end of 2019, consumers will be able to shop more than 25 new owned and exclusive brands at Target.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates 1,800 stores and an ecommerce site, Target.com. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.