Target Announces Deal Days, Including Grocery Delivery Through Shipt

Target has revealed its plan for 48 hours of deals on July 15-16, the same two days as Amazon Prime Day. Although Target hasn't publicized any deals, the retailer mentions special online prices will be valid for Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day grocery delivery shopped by Shipt services.

“Last year’s Target.com One-Day Sale was one of our biggest days of the year for online sales,” said Mark Tritton, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Target. “This year, we’re giving guests more discounts across even more of our assortment, with two days to save on hundreds of thousands of items and offering the best options in retail for delivery and pickup on their terms, including same-day.”

Earlier this month, Target announced that its same-day grocery delivery though Shipt was now available on Target's own website.

Increasing the hours of online sale days also made the news earlier this week, when Amazon announced Prime Day would actually run for 48 hours, instead of 36 hours like last year.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates 1,800 stores and an ecommerce site, Target.com. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Seattle-based Amazon, as its wholly owned subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is No. 10 on the list.