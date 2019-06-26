Amazon Prime Day Expected to Boost Grocery Sales

Amazon recently revealed that its Prime Day 2019 will encompass 48 hours over July 15-16. While the event ran into some issues last year, including the site crashing, this year is predicted to be even bigger. In addition to the electronic or tech deals that the event has become known for, grocery sales are predicted to be impacted positively as well, even more so than last year.

A study from Profitero, "2019 Prime Day Predictions: Look Back, Look Ahead," which surveyed 1,000 consumers from the United States and the United Kingdom, found that nearly one-quarter (24 percent) of U.S. consumers planned to make online grocery purchases during the Prime Day event. Profitero, whose U.S. office is in Boston, also predicts that Amazon will extend Prime Day deals into its physical Whole Foods Market stores as well.

The survey additionally found that 56 percent of U.S. consumers indicated they were likely to buy a product they normally wouldn’t, if it had a deal attached to it. Prime Day could be an especially opportune time for food and beverage manufacturers to introduce new products to Amazon shoppers.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer that's expected to receive a sales boost from the sales event. Much like last year, shoppers are expected to shop around for the best deals. One-third (34 percent) of U.S. consumers also plan to look at other retailers for deals, with 58 percent expected to compare prices before they make a purchase on Amazon, according to Profitero.