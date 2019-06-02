Understanding Millennials’ Purchase Habits Regarding Private Label

Traditionally, private label sales have a direct correlation with the economic performance of the United States. During financial recession periods, private label sales grow. Then, once the country enters a recovery stage, private label sales decline, typically by 2 percent to 4 percent.

This trend changed, however, with the recent economic expansion following the 2009 recession. In fact, in 2017 private label share reached an all-time, high at 17.7 percent, according to Wilton, Conn.-based Cadent Consulting Group. One major factor of private label growth is the entry of a new shopping force: Millennials.

Millennials are savvy shoppers, having grown up in an age when they have access to purchase anything in the world. Internet shopping has been within the reach of every Millennial, enabling them to learn and experience new cultures, brands and trends. This has given the Millennials greater freedom to formulate their own opinions about consumer spending, rather than being influenced by traditional marketing communication, thus moving the power of decision-making into the hands of Millennials.

One area within the CPG world where Millennials are demonstrating a shift in behavior is in regard to private brands. In fact, Millennials’ shopping baskets contain 32 percent private label as compared with a typical cart, at 25 percent, Cadent has found. Consumer perception of private label has changed and grown over the past decade: Today, 67 percent of shoppers believe that private label offers extremely good value for the money and 62 percent say buying private label makes them feel like a smart shopper, according to IRI data. What are the factors driving this mind shift?

Value and Quality

The first factor is value: Millennials are faced with different financial challenges than past generations. Many are marrying later and thereby supporting themselves with a single income, and they need to make their dollars stretch farther. College graduates often have large debt payments from student loans, and so are seeking options to save money. Financial needs ultimately drive most purchase decisions, and private label provides greater value than traditional branded products.

Private label has made a dramatic transformation over the past three decades. Gone are the days of “no frills” products in simple black-and-white packaging. The products sold under private brands now have the same, or even better, quality than that of national brands. Consumer experience with private label has proved that the performance delivers on the effectiveness and efficacy they seek, so it makes sense to save money and repurpose the cash toward other experiences that Millennials enjoy.