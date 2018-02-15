Press enter to search
What Do Consumers Think about Private Label?

By Randy Hofbauer - 02/15/2018

It's known that private-label products are becoming an increasingly important offering in supermarkets. But what do consumers think of these products and retailers' strategies to support them?

Progressive Grocer, along with sister company EIQ Research Solutions, interviewed 500 consumers who have household responsibility for grocery shopping to find out why they turn to store brands. Learn what they think by watching this video and downloading the free research.