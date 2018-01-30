The Driving Forces Behind Private Label Purchases

Private label or store-brand products are becoming an increasingly important offering in supermarkets, but what are consumers really looking for when it comes to these products? Progressive Grocer, along with sister company EIQ Research Solutions, interviewed 500 consumers who have household responsibility for grocery shopping to find out why they turn to store brands. Unsurprisingly, price was the largest factor, no matter the age of the consumer. Older generations find value and uniqueness in store brands, while retailers still have some convincing to do of younger shoppers when it comes to value. However, younger shoppers find store brands to be innovative.

Learn the results by downloading this free research.

Survey respondents sourced via ProdegeMR, reinventing the market research process by taking a respondent-first approach.