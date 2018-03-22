Ecommerce and Private Label: Strategies for Success

Ecommerce is radically and rapidly changing the way that consumer packaged goods are bought and marketed. In 2016, online sales of physical goods amounted to $360.3 billion, and by 2021 they’re expected to surpass $603.4 billion. It’s a complex and fast-evolving space, and nowhere is this more the case than with private label goods.

Following a high watermark in the 2008 recession, these store brands have continued to evolve as a new wave of entrants, notably major online retailers, take on the market and shift the rules of the game. Brands are adapting to fluid omnichannel environments, where people make decisions before they begin to shop, where the old certainties around brand loyalty no longer hold, and where new entrants can gain listing and market share almost overnight.

In short, it’s never been so important to make the right play on market positioning, brand design and online presence. The brands that understand what their rivals are doing, have a clear-sighted view of how to call it for their products and audience, and then implement their strategy well, can take advantage of this rapidly growing and highly profitable area.

Desires as Well as Needs

The most successful brand strategies flow from a profound understanding of the target consumer, their needs and desires. Needs address foundational, more functional aspects such as flavor, pack size, price and so on. Desires are decision drivers based on aspiration or idealized states – think convenience, premiumization or aesthetic. In a market where most or all players can meet needs, it’s these desires that often drive purchase decisions.

So, for Thrive Market customers, the need is for affordable grocery products, while the desire is for natural and organic products. Co-founder and co-CEO Nick Green has described it as “Whole Foods-type products at Costco-like prices.” His firm delivers this through a subscription model.

For other consumers, the desire is convenient choice. Look at Amazon’s kids’ clothing brand Scout + Ro. A 542 percent year-over-year increase has been achieved by meeting parents’ need for good-quality clothing at low prices – a core Amazon attribute – as well as their desire for convenient choice and speed. The product selection has increased fivefold in just the past year.

Equally, this principle of needs and desires is one of the reasons that premiumization is such a major trend in this space. Private label consumers want good value, but also aspire to more personality-driven, sharable, premium-looking brands. With its October launch of UniquelyJ, its online private label brand aimed at urban Millennials, Walmart-owned Jet.com set about reframing the market in this context. The line offers products with a design aesthetic and a sharable point of view, at prices that appeal to this consumer.