Ahold Delhaize USA Debuts Private Brand for Kids

Retail Business Services, the services company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has launched Nature's Promise Kids, a new private brand product line intended for children, that's an extension of the company's Nature's Promise free-from line.

Food and beverages in the line are intended for children ages 4 and up and do not include synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, sweeteners, MSG and high fructose corn syrup.

The products are in line with Retail Business Services' commitment, announced last year, to remove these ingredients in private brand products by 2025. The Nature's Promise Kids products all contain:

No more than 500 mg of added sodium per serving;

No more than 40 percent of calories from added sugar;

No more than 10 percent of calories from saturated fat (except for nut, meat, poultry and dairy products); and

One or more vitamins and/or minerals at 10 percent daily value or higher (if relevant to product category).

Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin's, Hannaford, Peapod and Stop & Shop will all carry the Nature's Promise Kids line. Products will hit stores between now and the end of the year.

“Families should be able to provide their children with products they feel confident in,” said Juan De Paoli, SVP of private brands for Retail Business Services. “No one believes this more than the local grocery retail brands we support that have elected to carry this new line. In fact, Nature’s Promise Kids is a result of conversations with our grocery retail partners about what they are hearing from their customers. Nature’s Promise Kids is an answer to the demand from today’s families for products free from unwanted ingredients at an unsurpassed value.”

The first two products in the line are Nature’s Promise Kids Sparkling Seltzer Water and Nature’s Promise Kids Squeezable Fruit Pouches, with more products being introduced soon.

