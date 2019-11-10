Giant Food Stores Lets Shoppers Earn Turkey and Trimmings

As of Friday, Oct. 11. Giant Food Stores customers can start earning rewards points toward a free turkey certificate every time they shop in-store with a BonusCard. New this year, shoppers participating in Giant Choice Rewards can earn a free turkey by redeeming points online, as well as earning free side dishes, desserts and more to complete their holiday meal by using the Giant or Martin's app.

“Thanksgiving is all about bringing family and friends together to share a special meal, but with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we know that’s easier said than done,” noted John Ruane, Giant Food Stores’ chief merchandising officer. “At Giant, we want to do everything we can to make Thanksgiving easier for our customers. Through our brand-new Giant Choice Rewards program, we’re giving our customers a chance to redeem points for free sides and desserts, as well as a free turkey, saving them both time and money, so they can focus on the people gathered around their table instead of what’s being served on it.”

Customers who earn 400 rewards points from now through Thursday, Nov. 28 can elect to redeem those points for a free turkey certificate. Paper reward certificates can be redeemed from Friday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 28 at any Giant or Martin’s Food Market store, while digital reward certificates can be redeemed during that same time period online or in-store. Shoppers can also use the certificate for a free family-size lasagna or vegetarian alternative, or for $1 off per pound of their preferred turkey brand, or they can donate the certificate to a local regional food bank at any of the grocer’s stores or online.

What’s more, customers who access Giant Choice Rewards through the Giant or Martin’s app can redeem points on as many as 14 free items, among them King’s Hawaiian rolls, Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, russet potatoes, Giant brand ice cream and the grocer’s fresh-baked holiday pies. A current tally of a customer’s extra rewards points is shown at the bottom of their receipt or on the app.

Meanwhile, Giant Food Stores sister banner Giant Food, based in Landover, Md., is donating 6,000 Nature’s Promise turkeys to five area food banks to kick off a chain-wide food drive running through Nov 28. During the drive, customers will be able make their own donations and purchase Hunger Boxes, which are offered in partnership with New York-based Six Flags America, to benefit the designated food banks.

