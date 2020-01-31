How Grocers Can Win With Customer Loyalty Programs

With online mega-suppliers on one side of the spectrum and the rise of niche grocers on the other, many grocery retailers struggle to present a clear, compelling value proposition. Do you try to compete on price and cut even more into your margin? Or do you double down on specialty products and risk alienating a huge portion of the overall market?

While the answers to those questions are as varied as the grocery retailers asking them, there’s one universal challenge: They have to adapt to the modern shopper.

Customer expectations have changed. For the new customer, value is about more than just price and convenience. Today’s customers expect personalization, engagement, and technologically and emotionally connected experiences. Although there’s no substitute for providing quality in-store service and product selection, retail grocers do have other tools at their disposal to help differentiate themselves and start building and solidifying those connections with their customers.

The Role of Customer Loyalty Programs

According to a 2016 study by The Nielsen Co., 34% of American shoppers choose their favorite grocery store or primary retailer based on the company’s loyalty program. And these customer loyalty programs have come a long way since the days of Green Stamps. Today, reward program catalogs are digital. Point tracking and reward fulfillment are automated. But more importantly, for most retail grocers, modern loyalty programs provide:

An easily communicated value proposition

Online platforms for keeping customers engaged

New channels – and a compelling reason – for communicating with customers

Tools to collect customer data and analytics to personalize their value offering

In short, loyalty programs offer retailers the ability to surround buyers with an ecosystem of rewarding brand interactions and to enable customer retention in a way that’s scalable and margin-friendly.

An Easily Communicated Value Proposition

The idea that noncash rewards can influence buyer behavior may seem overly simplistic, but there’s a reason that prizes, promotions and rewards have been a mainstay of American loyalty marketing over the past century. Studies in behavioral economics have shown that noncash rewards produce impactful, long-lasting changes in behavior at three times the effectiveness of monetary incentives such as cash back or discounts.