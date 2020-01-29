3 Tips for Tackling Grocery Store Competition While Improving Customer Experience

Most Americans still prefer buying their groceries in brick-and-mortar stores, despite the rise of online food shopping, according to recent reports. They enjoy picking their own produce, sampling freshly baked goods and grabbing ready-to-heat-and-eat meal kits to take home for dinner. What they don’t like: choke points such as long lines at the checkout.

To give them what they want and to keep them coming back, sweeping changes will continue taking place in the industry, particularly in brick-and-mortar grocery stores. This includes using technology to constantly improve the omnichannel experience and creating ways to provide shoppers with experiences they can’t get online.

As such, there are three overall changes and improvements brick-and-mortar grocers should put in place to go head-to-head with a growing group of competitors in today’s escalating grocery wars:

1. Work toward a frictionless experience

Amazon has set the standard for what frictionless retail should look like, not only with its website but with its “Just Walk Out” shopping experience enabled through its Amazon Go stores.

While this solution is still too cost-prohibitive for others to follow suit, brick-and-mortar grocers are looking at a combination of technologies to remove friction from the last point of the shopping experience. This includes computer vision and digital imagery of bar codes and products to improve the user experience at checkout and, at the same time, reduce errors and shrink. RFID scanning when walking up to a checkout is also a fast and convenient way to capture the contents of a shopping basket. Technologies like these can be paired with artificial intelligence and alternative methods of payment to speed up the checkout process.

However, barriers to creating a more frictionless shopping experience, other than cost, include current store operations and the fact that consumers don’t provide brick-and-mortar stores the same upfront information that they give online retailers to make personalization possible.

2. Deliver greater personalization

Think about it: When shopping online, consumers establish accounts that allow retailers to provide upfront suggestions based on prior shopping habits. However, personalization-driven in-store shopping loyalty programs collect information at the end of the shopping experience, when members scan their loyalty cards.

Until technologies such as geofencing, facial or gait recognition become more accessible for grocers – which could happen in the next three to five years – brick-and-mortar stores will have to rely on other methods of personalization, such as lookalike modeling and making their physical store environments customer-centric rather than product-centric.