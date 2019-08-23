Winning the Grocery Digital Transformation Game

Retailers in the grocery space all know that innovation is the name of the game to win in today’s increasingly digital-first environment. If grocers want to meet the demands of their customers, they have to adapt.

However, the integration of new channels and technologies in the grocery space is sometimes easier said than done. As grocers make their way through the industry’s competitive landscape, they face a slew of these types of obstacles on their way to innovation, but, if they use their POS game piece effectively, they can ultimately win at the digital grocery game.

Fulfillment Options Limited by Legacy Technology

The big challenge, particularly for major grocers, is deciding what range of purchasing and fulfillment options should be offered without alienating new and existing customers. When retailers consider the range of options available (staffed till, self-checkout, scan-and-go, click-and-collect, home delivery, frictionless baskets, frictionless carts, etc.), it’s essential that they take time to trial and test their preferred options before making a hefty investment.

As grocers begin to analyze and plan new fulfillment implementations, it’s immediately evident that these decisions are not only complex, but also heavily influenced by legacy technology capabilities and the substantial costs associated with implementing these new solutions.

On-Site Fulfillment Versus Off-Site Fulfillment

With online order fulfillment, grocers are weighing the options of investing in automated on-site fulfillment versus an off-site high-tech warehouse approach.

On the one hand, investing in an off-site high-tech warehouse enables retailers to promote long-term growth and expansion by allowing more space for inventory. For example, Kroger’s partnership with leading online supermarket Ocado to build a high-tech customer fulfillment center has enabled the company “to accelerate its ability to provide customers with anything, anytime and anywhere.” The Kroger-Ocado partnership has digital and robotic capabilities that will help ramp up operations and accelerate growth in grocery ecommerce.