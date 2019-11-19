5 Tips for Grocers Thinking About Launching a Loyalty Program

Loyalty programs have become ubiquitous among retailers, driven by technology advancements and increasingly tech-savvy consumers. The investments in this space have been made in the name of achieving a true “omnichannel” experience — a buzzword in the industry for years. The end goal has been relatively consistent across industries and companies: Identify and track customers to deliver personalized rewards and faster, seamless experiences.

A 2019 study by TSYS, a Global Payments company, suggests that retailers will continue to invest in the infrastructure that underpins loyalty programs. According to the research, 94% of retailers have or plan to implement a unified commerce platform within three years. This technology arms race will pressure those without loyalty programs — especially smaller retailers, like independent grocers — to decide how to compete in this space.

Loyalty peer pressure ratchets up

Large grocery retailers have the financial resources to invest in platforms that gather more information about customers while delivering real-time offers and other curated benefits. These companies have scale on their side, and that's a real advantage when rolling out a loyalty-focused omnichannel platform.