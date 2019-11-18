Innovation in Grocery Retail: Lessons from Leaders

Lesson 1: Don’t Just Innovate - Innovate with A Purpose

Let’s start with Target. While not a traditional grocer, it is a major retailer with a growing grocery business. Target has taken a goal that many believed would be cost prohibitive —reducing its carbon footprint — and used it to improve both its bottom line and the quality of customers’ lives. In 2017, Target introduced its Chemical Policy; a strategy which now encompasses its entire value chain, from operations to the products it carries.

Target now seeks to increase ingredient transparency and reduce unwanted chemicals in the foods and products used by millions of customers. In addition, Target has invested in putting more sustainable products across its shelves.

The company has continued to debut eco-friendly programs and initiatives at unprecedented scale. Freshwater stewardship, reduction of plastic waste, in-store recycling, using Energy Star products to keep groceries cold, installing LED lights in stores, installing solar roofs and much more. Target is also working with its partners to reduce its environmental impact from “source to shelf.” Boldly, Target has accomplished all of this by designing and implementing its own plans, policies and products, rather than just joining existing initiatives.

As an increasing amount of attention is paid to global warming and the state of the environment, Target has differentiated itself as a true leader that cares not only about the people who walk through its doors, but the larger planet around them. It has innovated with a purpose far beyond the walls of its stores.

Lesson 2: Propel Your Customers’ Priorities

Raley’s has identified and acted on ways to provide customers with options to help them lead healthier lives, including initiatives like revamping its private label — Purely Made and Knob Hill Trading Co. brands — to use healthier ingredients. These foods are now free of 101+ preservatives and artificial ingredients.

Raley’s also developed an unacceptable ingredients list to help customers make informed decisions about what they choose to eat and created a Shelf Guide labeling program to give customers a better understanding of what products contain right at the moment of product selection.

And Raley’s didn’t stop at the shelf. The check lane represents the final food frontier before leaving the store. It’s easy to grab a candy bar, a bag of chips, or a sugary soda. The Raley’s team understood this all-too-familiar temptation and reduced it, introducing “better for you” snack options to the checklane assortment. Similarly, it reimagined the cereal aisle, calling out when products contain added sugar.

Raley’s also developed its Raley’s Food for Families program, which has provided over 40 million meals to local families in need through a partnership with Feeding America. Raley’s has raised more than $36 million for the program (and absorbs all of its administrative costs) so that customers know that when they give to Raley’s Food for Families, 100% goes to help members of their local community.