Meijer Pilots App to Reduce Waste, Sell Food Before Spoiling

Meijer is testing Canada-based Flashfood's app in some of its metro Detroit supercenters to cut down on in-store food waste. Customers can purchase food — including meat, produce, seafood, deli and bakery products — close to its best-buy date at a reduced price.

“Food is at the core of what we do, and we are constantly looking at ways to minimize in-store waste because it’s the right thing to do for our communities and our customers,” said Don Sanderson, group VP of fresh for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer. “We are excited to work with Flashfood and learn how much food can be spared from landfills.”

Customers who choose to download the app will find deals up to 50% off on close-dated fresh food items. They can order the items from the app, and Meijer will store them in a refrigerator or on a store rack in the front of the store until the customer picks them up.

Currently, the participating Meijer locations are the Brighton, Waterford, Commerce and Howell, Mich., stores. Flashfood has partnered with many retailers in Canada, while Meijer and three Hy-Vee locations in Wisconsin are the company's first entrance into the United States.

“Bringing the metro Detroit community the ability to buy such great food at huge discounts while reducing food waste is exciting," said Josh Domingues, founder and CEO of Toronto-based Flashfood. "Meijer is a well-respected market leader focusing on innovation, and it’s evident through our partnership. Both teams are thrilled about the impact we’re bringing to market in this pilot."

Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.