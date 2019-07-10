Meijer Earns EPA Recognition as a Supplier and Carrier

Meijer has been named a 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award winner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The grocer was recognized in two categories — as a shipper and a carrier — for the second year in a row.

The award is given to retailers and manufacturers who have implemented more sustainable fleet management operations such as reducing carbon emissions and improving freight efficiency. Meijer is the only retailer to receive the award in both categories. The company operates a fleet of 250 semi-trucks that cover more than 27 million miles per year.

"We are honored to receive such a distinguished award that speaks volumes to the work our logistics team does day after day," said Tom McCall, VP of logistics for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer. "Our team diligently works to monitor and improve the efficiency of our fleet with the mission to minimize our carbon footprint across the Midwest."

The Meijer fleet was also chosen by the Fort Wayne, Ind.-based North American Council for Freight Efficiency to represent the Run on Less fuel efficiency program. This month, a driver from the Meijer fleet — and nine other fleets — will haul freight in different locations across the United States to demonstrate that excellent fuel economy is possible in the growing regional-haul segment of the trucking industry.

Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.