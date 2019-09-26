Marking a Milestone, Meijer Rolls Out Price-Point Promo

In honor of its 85th anniversary, Meijer has launched a price-point promotion during which thousands of select items will be on sale for various prices ending in .85, ranging from 85 cents up to $39.85, on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.

“When my grandfather and dad opened their grocery store 85 years ago, they set themselves apart right from the start with a focus on their customers and an eye for innovation,” noted Hank Meijer, executive chairman of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer. “That focus gave the little grocery store a future. We are thankful for our customers who helped us along the way, because without them, we would not be here.”

The chain-wide 85-year celebration will include more than 4,000 items, including True Goodness Organic baby food or pouches; Meijer fresh whole chicken; apple cider; red, yellow or orange bell peppers; Pennzoil Platinum full synthetic oil; American Greetings cards; and Xbox One consoles.

A pioneer of the “one-stop shopping” concept, Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The privately owned, family-operated company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.