Marking a Milestone, Meijer Rolls Out Price-Point Promo

09/26/2019
Marking a Milestone, Meijer Rolls Out .85-Cent Promotion
To celebrate its 85th anniversary, Meijer will offer thousands of select items at price points including 85 cents at all of its stores

In honor of its 85th anniversary, Meijer has launched a price-point promotion during which thousands of select items will be on sale for various prices ending in .85, ranging from 85 cents up to $39.85, on Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28.

“When my grandfather and dad opened their grocery store 85 years ago, they set themselves apart right from the start with a focus on their customers and an eye for innovation,” noted Hank Meijer, executive chairman of the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer. “That focus gave the little grocery store a future. We are thankful for our customers who helped us along the way, because without them, we would not be here.”

The chain-wide 85-year celebration will include more than 4,000 items, including True Goodness Organic baby food or pouches; Meijer fresh whole chicken; apple cider; red, yellow or orange bell peppers; Pennzoil Platinum full synthetic oil; American Greetings cards; and Xbox One consoles.

A pioneer of the “one-stop shopping” concept, Meijer operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout MichiganOhioIndianaIllinoisKentucky and Wisconsin. The privately owned, family-operated company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

