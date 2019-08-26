Meijer Plans Neighborhood Market Grocery Concept

Meijer is opening a smaller-format neighborhood market store, Woodward Corner Market, in Royal Oak, Mich., outside of Detroit. The 41,000-square-foot store will focus on fresh food; local, artisan items; and national and Meijer brands.

Woodward Corner Market is the second location that's solely a grocery store. The first was Bridge Street Market, which opened in August 2018 in Grand Rapids, Mich. Meijer plans to open a total of six smaller-format urban stores by 2021.

"After the success of Bridge Street Market, we are excited to continue providing new ways to serve our communities," said Justin Stricklen, director of market format stores for Meijer. "We are excited about the impact Woodward Corner Market will make on the community, this Royal Oak development and on Meijer."

This newest store will also feature:

An estimated 2,000 local, artisan products from such purveyors as Zingerman's Bakery, Jessica's Natural Foods and Steve's Backroom

A well-stocked international food aisle with eight ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern, kosher, Hispanic, European and Asian foods

A Great Lakes Coffee coffee shop that specializes in nitro brews

Fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings

An expansive beer, wine and liquor counter with a rolling ladder

Basic cleaning items and health and beauty care products

25-foot ceilings

Open-air elements and a pedestrian-friendly design near the Beaumont Hospital campus, including six garage-style doors with an outdoor fresh produce and floral area

Natalie Rubino, currently store director of a Meijer Supercenter in Royal Oak, will be at the helm of the new Woodward Corner Market, which is the largest tenant of the Woodward Corners by Beaumont commercial development. The plan features six buildings, including a five-story hotel, restaurants and other retail spaces, along with green space and community areas. Some businesses have already opened.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.