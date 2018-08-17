Meijer’s Bridge Street Market Readies for Debut

After more than a year of planning and construction, Meijer’s Bridge Street Market concept is set to open Aug. 29 on the corner of Bridge St. and Seward Ave. in the grocer’s headquarters city of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Touted by the midwestern retailer as a first-of-its-kind location in the region, Bridge Street Market will bring fresh, convenient food and value to residents of the city’s West Side, according to Store Manager Ken Bair.

“Bridge Street Market is unique – unique to the region and unique to Meijer, and we are excited to finally share it with the community,” said Bair. “From day one, we hit the ground running to ensure we had the best products on our shelves to meet the communities’ needs. We listened diligently and soaked up the West Side’s heritage, and believe that Bridge Street Market will more than deliver.”

The 37,000-square-foot store will feature a full assortment of fresh and prepared foods, among them bakery items, fresh meat and deli offerings; about 2,000 local, artisan groceries; and Meijer and national-brand products. It will also include a Mayan Buzz Café coffee shop, a generous beer, wine and liquor section, and basic cleaning, health and beauty care products.

Bridge Street Market will anchor a block-long mixed-use development within Grand Rapids’ current locus of construction activity. The pedestrian-friendly design will incorporate open-air elements, 22-foot ceilings and three garage-style doors that open onto the sidewalk along Bridge Street, as well as dedicated parking on the main level of a connected parking deck.

“Meijer is thrilled to open Bridge Street Market as part of this exciting development on the city’s West Side,” noted Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “We believe there’s no better place to launch this new neighborhood market than in our hometown, and in the heart of such an inspiring part of our city.”

Company officials hope that Bridge Street Market will serve as a prototype for future neighborhood-friendly development in the area, while providing residents and businesses alike access to fresh food and convenience items.

A privately held company operating more than 220 stores and employing 65,000-plus associates in six states, Meijer is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of top grocers in the United States.