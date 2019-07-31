Press enter to search
Meijer Expands Mobile Checkout to Ohio Stores

07/31/2019
Meijer's Shop & Scan technology is now in 179 stores

Meijer has rolled out its Shop & Scan mobile shopping app to all of its Ohio stores, following successful applications in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. The technology allows customers to shop and bag as they go, scanning bar codes on items throughout the store on the app, which keeps a running total of items purchased.

Shoppers then scan their phone at a self-checkout kiosk and pay, eliminating or greatly reducing the lines present at traditional checkouts. 

The mobile checkout app was introduced in 2018 and has been expanding to new locations ever since. Earlier this year, 23 Chicagoland locations and all Indiana stores were introduced to Shop & Scan. With the Ohio announcement, 179 stores have the technology.

"We're all challenged by time and busy schedules, so Shop & Scan allows customers the opportunity to truly be in control of their shopping trip, from the moment they walk in our stores to the minute they walk out," said Tom Wilson, Meijer regional vice president. "Customers are appreciative of the simplicity of scanning and bagging as they go because they can save time and avoid lines, speeding up their checkout experience."

Customers can integrate their shopping lists into the app and clip any available mPerks coupons for the items they have scanned. Wilson says that the app has been downloaded more than 1.1 million times since the launch, and more than 80 percent of customers have repeatedly used the app.

Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

