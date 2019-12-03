Meijer Expands Shop & Scan to Chicago Area

Following a successful test in Michigan, Meijer is rolling out its Shop & Scan mobile app to 23 stores in Chicagoland.

“We’re all challenged by time and busy schedules, so Shop & Scan allows customers the opportunity to truly be in control of their shopping trip, from the moment they walk in our stores to the minute they walk out," said Gerald Melville, Meijer regional VP. “Customers are really responding to the simplicity of scanning and bagging as they go. This allows them to save time and avoid lines, speeding up their checkout experience.”

Shop & Scan enables users to scan bar codes on items via a mobile app and place items in their digital cart. A running total of items purchased is available as customers shop throughout the store, scanning and bagging their groceries. Once a customer has completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy.

The Meijer Mobile app has been downloaded more than 1.1 million times since the initial Shop & Scan pilot launch at 54 stores in Michigan last year. During that time, more than 80 percent of Meijer customers have repeatedly used the Shop & Scan app as part of their shopping experience and have continued to provide feedback. Changes made as a result of this feedback include an integrated shopping list and the ability to clip any available mPerks coupons for items scanned to help provide a seamless experience saving time and money.

The 23 stores included in the newest expansion cover Chicago and northwest Indiana. The retailer also features Meijer Home Delivery and Meijer Pickup options in all Chicago-area stores.

The Shop & Scan program will continue rolling out to Meijer stores throughout the year.

Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.