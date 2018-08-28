Meijer Reveals New Convenience-Store Format

Mass-merchandise retailer Meijer has unveiled what it sees as the convenience-store concept of the future with a new 5,500-square-foot store that, along with a focus on fresh, will be its first gas station to include a separate full-service Starbucks.

Boasting a large seating area with free Wi-Fi and phone-charging stations, the store will be located next to Meijer's Grand Rapids, Mich., headquarters. Its expanded assortment of fresh-prepared foods include daily-prepared sushi; locally prepared donuts delivered daily; fresh produce; protein-based snacks, wraps, fruit and organic items; grab-and-go meals made locally by Superior Foods; and such hot selections as handcrafted pizzas and chicken tenders.

Patrons also can enjoy a self-serve coffee station and a large fountain bar with cold-brew coffee, frozen coffee beverages and F'real Shakes. Other features include a beer cave with popular craft and national brews, as well as an expansive cold and on-shelf wine assortment.