Meijer Unveils New Checkout App

Meijer introduced Shop & Scan, an app that streamlines the checkout process by allowing customers to scan bar codes on products and bag them as they shop, which decreases checkout time, a known pain point in the shopping process.

“Shop & Scan will make the Meijer experience dramatically faster and more convenient for our customers,” said Terry Ledbetter, chief information officer for Grand Rapids, Mich-based Meijer. “This technology joins our curbside pickup and home delivery programs to provide yet another option for Meijer customers to personalize their shopping experience.”

The Shop & Scan technology works with Meijer's popular mPerks program via a free app that customers can download through the App store. Once customers have completed their shopping, they simply scan their phone at a self-checkout lane and pay, making the checkout experience quick and easy. Meijer launched the initial pilot of the Shop & Scan service in November at stores in Standale, Rockford, Walker, Grandville, and Jenison, and two stores in Holland, Mich. Since then, more than 12,000 Meijer customers have downloaded the app.

The Shop & Scan program will be available at all 235 Meijer stores by the end of the summer.