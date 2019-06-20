Meijer Adds Mobile Checkout to Indiana Stores

Meijer has expanded its Shop & Scan service to stores in the Indianapolis area, after successful rollouts in other regions.

Customers download the Meijer app, log into their mPerks account and then start shopping. They can scan and bag items as they shop and then scan the bar code at the kiosk to pay before leaving.

Meijer began testing Shop & Scan in Michigan stores last year and implemented it in 23 Chicago-area stores earlier this year. Now all Indianapolis stores, as well as those in Lafayette, Kokomo, Muncie and Anderson, Ind., offer the technology.

"We’re all challenged by time and busy schedules, so Shop & Scan allows customers the opportunity to truly be in control of their shopping trip, from the moment they walk in our stores to the minute they walk out,” said Gerald Melville, Meijer regional VP. “Customers are really responding to the simplicity of scanning and bagging as they go. This allows them to save time and avoid lines, speeding up their checkout experience.”

Earlier this year, Meijer said that its mobile app had been downloaded more than 1.1 million times since the initial Shop & Scan pilot launch at 54 stores in Michigan last year and, during that time, more than 80 percent of Meijer customers have repeatedly used the Shop & Scan app as part of their shopping experience.

Michigan-based Meijer operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 7 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.