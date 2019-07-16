Raley’s Adds Attributes to Shelf Guide

Raley’s Shelf Guide has expanded to include 23 total icons and two additional categories. Described by the West Sacramento, Calif.-based grocer as a “one-of-a-kind label transparency tool,” the guide harnesses customer data and the knowledge of science and nutrition experts to help customers more easily navigate nutrition facts, processing claims and ingredient labels for thousands of products on shelves and online.

“Consumers have the right to know exactly what they are eating, putting on their bodies or using in their homes,” noted Yvette Waters, Raley’s nutrition strategist and brand influencer. “We are looking into a more holistic wellness approach when navigating the aisles. Raley’s has enhanced standards of what customers should expect from their local grocer. We want to give customers easy access to better options for a healthier lifestyle and provide greater transparency in labeling of products on our shelves and online.”

The 23 new and updated icons, including two new nonfood categories, are tailored to specific health attributes sought by Raley’s shoppers:

Food and Beverage Icons : Nutrient Dense, Clean Label, Plant Based, Carb Friendly, Gut Health, Sustainability, No Added Sugar, Keto (Ketogenic) Friendly, Heart Healthy, High in Protein, Organic, Vegan, Whole Grain, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Grain-Free and Kosher

Health and Beauty and Household Icons: Paraben-Free, No Added Fragrance, Clean Label, Sulfate-Free, Phthalate-Free, Sustainability.

Pet Care Icons: Grain-Free, Meat as 1st Ingredient, High in Protein, Gut Health, Organic, Non-GMO, Raw, Gluten-Free

Raley’s spent a year conducting substantial analysis via Nielsen data, grocery trends and customer-driven data that show the rising demand for products with more sustainable and natural ingredients in these categories. The grocer also teamed up with data science company Label Insight to review product information, including ingredients and certifications. This information was used to develop a set of custom attributes for the Raley’s Shelf Guide, which made its debut in 2017.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Raley’s, to evolve their Shelf Guide program from its very beginnings to this next stage,” said Ronak Sheth, CEO of Label Insight, which has offices in Chicago and St. Louis. “As a true retail innovator in product transparency, Raley’s is maximizing the intersection of Label Insight’s rich data set with the consumer’s dual need for convenience and product insights. We’re looking forward to our continued collaboration.”

In store, shoppers can access up to nine attributes on an individual product shelf tag, while online customers can use the guide’s icons as filters when ordering for pickup or delivery to view only those products that match their preferred way of shopping. More than two-thirds of Raley’s center store have at least one icon. The grocer also offers several animated instructional videos explaining the Shelf Guide’s attributes.

Privately owned and family-operated Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source, and Market 5-ONE-5. The company is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.