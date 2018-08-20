Raley's Creates Corporate Dietitian Position, Moves Yvette Waters into Role

West Coast grocer Raley’s has created a new position, that of nutrition strategist and brand influencer, and moved Yvette Waters, a dietitian who most recently supported the development of the grocer’s Market 5-ONE-5 concept, into the role.

Another step in Raley’s continued commitment to help “change the way customers eat, one plate at a time,” the appointment was made to drive nutrition strategy for all brands. In her new role, Waters will work alongside the merchant team to bring quality, healthful products to stores, supporting team member education on products and nutritional content. As the corporate dietitian, she also will develop customer education pieces, attend community events and make PR appearances.

“As Raley’s strives to make healthy options accessible to all, Yvette is a proven dietitian who will help guide our organization,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president. “Her knowledge and expertise will enhance our nutrition strategy. She will play an integral role in improving the education and nutritional value of our relaunch of Raley’s private label products, including our clean-deck line, Raley’s Purely Made.”

During her tenure working on Market 5-ONE-5, Waters led nutrition strategy, in which capacity she developed the category standards and curated the product assortment. Touted as a modern supermarket concept, the format debuted in May in Sacramento, with the intent of focusing on affordable options to help people eat better. While the store is part of the Raley's corporation, it's managed independently.

“This new role at Raley’s is a great opportunity to share my expertise and influence real change for Raley’s customers’ on their personal wellness journey,” Waters noted.

Waters, who holds a bachelor’s degree in nutrition dietetics from the University of Nevada, Reno, is on track to soon graduate with a master of science in nutrition and human performance from Logan University, which is located in suburban St. Louis. She's a registered dietitian who believes in personalized nutrition, and seeks to help customers understand nutrition and make informed decisions about their health and lifestyles.

Prior to joining Raley’s, Waters was a registered dietitian for the University of Nevada, a dietitian for the Nevada Diabetes Association, and an intern and nutrition expert for a medical hospital.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s operates 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. It is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.