Raley’s Debuts Organic Concept Market 5-ONE-5

Raley’s new modern market concept, Market 5-ONE-5 has opened in Sacramento, Calif., with a focus on affordable options to help people eat better, according to the West Sacramento, Calif.-based company. The store is part of the Raley’s corporation, but is managed independently, and expansion plans for more locations are being considered.

The neighborhood market concept is founded on the principle that quality, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable. Every item was selected according to three core values: organic, nutrition and education (ONE).

“Market 5-ONE-5, and what it stands for, has been a vision of ours for a long time,” said Michael Teel, owner. “Its purpose is to offer our community access to fresh, nutritious and affordable food. Its mission is to help people live healthy, vital lives by taking the guesswork out of understanding nutrition.”

The store was developed to meet the needs of consumers who are overwhelmed by trying to decipher food labels and ingredient lists. The products offered are held to the highest standards of health and nutrition set by Market 5-ONE-5’s brand promise of minimally processed, organic and sustainably sourced items that are free of unrecognizable ingredients not found in nature.

“Market 5-ONE-5 is about conviction to a core set of principles,” said Keith Knopf, president and COO of Raley’s. “We don’t stock products we don’t believe in, so customers can trust everything on the shelves. Our team members know exactly where our products come from, what is in them and how they were produced.”

Store staffers are made up of food experts who are committed to providing exceptional service; among them are chefs, foodies, urban farmers, nutritionists and a registered dietitian. Store features include wine by the glass; beer and kombucha on tap; a coffee, tea and juice bar; and space for indoor and outdoor dining. The store also features seasonally prepared cuisine for in-store dining and delivery.

A portion of every eligible customer purchase is donated to a local charity through the One Community Program. Customers will help decide the recipient charities.