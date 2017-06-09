Raley’s Ups Label Transparency Game With Shelf Guide

Raley’s has added a new, one-of-a-kind shelf-tag program to help customers more easily understand nutrition facts and make more informed food purchasing decisions.

Today, 59 percent of grocery shoppers experience difficulty in understanding nutrition facts on product packaging. At the same time, recognizing ingredients is the No. 1 influencer of consumers’ decisions to purchase a food or beverage. Raley’s Shelf Guide combines current food trends and leading research to set strict standards for packaged food claims and provide label transparency.

Created in partnership with Chicago-based data science company Label Insight, which uses data science to provide access to complete and accurate product information for more than 400,000 products, the new tool differs from other shelf tag programs by taking a closer look at packaged ingredients, food processing and nutrition. Using simple and colorful icons, Raley’s Shelf Guide helps customers quickly interpret whether a product meets their needs, without having to analyze multiple labels. West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s has even created two unique shelf tag descriptions, making it easy for customers to find food that's minimally processed and nutrient dense.