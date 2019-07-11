Ready to Boost Loyalty? Create Habits Your Customers Won’t Break

Grocers are running to catch up to Amazon Go’s “pay and just walk out” store model. Some like Tesco are adding similar overhead camera technology to automate scanning. Others, like Kroger, are piloting “Scan, Bag, Go” technology that relies on customers to scan products as they shop, which also eliminates the checkout line.

Marketers in many industries look at Amazon, and what they see is that their relentless focus on convenience has created habitual use of many Amazon-branded properties. And that habitual use has translated into market dominance.

This has become a real driver for grocers and other retailers to implement cashierless technology on the assumption that the increased convenience of avoiding the checkout line will boost customer loyalty as well as reduce their payroll costs.

Kobie’s research shows that habit is a form of emotional loyalty.