5 Ways Mobile Scan-and-Pay Benefits Grocers Beyond the Checkout Line

Scan-as-you-shop technology is nothing new. Many retailers tried it as far back as the early 2000s, when Wi-Fi technology was becoming more pervasive and enabled its possibility.

Back then, early pilots revealed interesting results, according to Michael Jaszczyk, CEO of GK Software USA, a Raleigh, N.C.-based omnichannel solutions developer. Buy-in from consumers varied from country to country, and while younger consumers embraced the technology, older ones struggled with touchscreens and felt a “measure of creepiness” in the personalization aspect of it.

Fast-forward to today, and the headlines show a growing acceptance: “Walmart Scan & Go Tech Moves Past Pilot.” “Meijer Unveils New Checkout App.” “Kroger Unveils 18 Divisions to Get Checkout-Free Tech.” In fact, Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Annual Report reveals that the number of grocery retailers offering scan-as-you-shop technology essentially tripled in one year, with one-quarter of respondents saying they now use it, compared with 8.5 percent saying the same a year prior. Some retailers may ultimately abandon the service for now, as Walmart did recently due to lack of popularity with customers. Others, however, could easily have success with the technology.

But whether they find success or not, what is the biggest advantage of this technology? Reduced labor costs, many news outlets say, speculating that large numbers of cashiers will find themselves unemployed as mobile checkout technology grows in acceptance. No doubt, some grocers will do this (or introduce self-checkout kiosks) to save money on labor.

Progressive grocers, however, will see the other advantages to introducing mobile checkout apps to their patrons, including the following:

1. Increased Basket Rings

Many grocers already are rolling out or expanding their ecommerce operations to better compete against Amazon and other ecommerce giants: Nearly one-tenth of grocery sales will be online by 2022, and are expected to grow 13 percent each year, compared with the 1.3 percent compound annual growth rate expected in-store, recent research from Barrington, Ill.-based retail consultancy Brick Meets Click reveals.

However, ordering groceries for delivery via a pure-play ecommerce site doesn’t allow for add-on purchases the way that in-store pickup does, with the help of mobile checkout apps.