Walmart's Scan & Shop Has Failed - It's Time to Empower Associates

Power to the Associates

Check Out With Me, on the other hand, could make much more sense expanding across the store. Currently available only in the Lawn & Garden Center, it empowers associates with cellular devices and Bluetooth printers to check out customers and provide receipts right where they are, with no need to enter the store and stand in traditional checkout queues. It puts scanning in the hands of associates rather than patrons' own, and that's critical.

This way of using mobile checkout technology is referred to as “line-busting” by Marshall Mann, marketing lead at Skip, a mobile self-checkout solutions provider based in South Jordan, Utah. For instance, Skip’s technology allows associates operating an event in the parking lot to scan items for people seeking to check out without having to go into the store.

Walmart would not explain the reasons behind low adoption rate, but retail expert Steve Tissenbaum, a professor at Ryerson University’s Ted Rogers School of Management, told CBC News that Scan & Go may have failed because it asked customers to do too much work.

"They want it to be as quick and as seamless as it is when they're ordering stuff online," Tissenbaum told the outlet.

Take Amazon, for instance: The Seattle-based ecommerce giant, not long before Walmart's plan to axe Scan & Go, said it was expanding its Amazon Go cashierless concept from one store in Seattle to two more: in Chicago and San Francisco. If the initial Amazon Go store was a success in the company's hometown, and enough of one to warrant expansion, it could be not just because it eliminates checkout, but also because it doesn't require extra effort on shoppers' part.

Because what shopper wants to adopt technology that's supposed to make checkout easier, only to require more work on her own part?

Of course, it’s also possible that Walmart shoppers are more likely to want face-to-face interaction during their shopping trips. CBC News quoted a customer in Missouri as noting that the technology “really takes away from a lot of people interaction, which I personally like.” And if Walmart chooses to expand the Check Out With Me concept to other areas of the store, then it might have shoppers more willing to adopt and even become fans of mobile checkout.