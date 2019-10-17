Press enter to search
Ahold Delhaize Expands Mobile Checkout

10/17/2019
Ahold Delhaize Expands ScanIt Mobile Frictionless Checkout
Customers at nearly 30 stores under Ahold Delhaize USA will be able to use their mobile device for scanning and checkout by the end of the year

Ahold Delhaize USA is adding ScanIt Mobile checkout options to nearly 30 grocery stores by the end of 2019. The technology was created in Retail Business Services' innovation lab and tech hub, which opened earlier this year in Quincy, Mass.

Currently two banners are using the technology: Stop & Shop and Giant/Martin's at its new Giant Heirloom Markets.

Customers have two options with ScanIt Mobile. They can use their mobile device to shop the store, scan product bar codes and exit through a designated checkout lane where they'll get a "payment approved" message. Using personal devices, they can use the wallet and payment option on the app.

The other option for customers is to pick up a handheld scanning device at the front of the stores. The order is then transferred to a mobile phone for payment, and they exit the store in the same way as the first option. PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay and Google Pay are all integrated into the wallet. 

“At Retail Business Services, we’re focused on creating the next generation of grocery retail,” said Paul Scorza, EVP, IT and CIO for Retail Business Services. “A key part of this is developing new technologies that support consumers’ changing preferences for how they want to shop. For consumers who want to skip the checkout line and pay with their smartphones, we’re excited to see the use of our in-store frictionless solution continue to grow. At the same time, we continue to evaluate ways to open up new possibilities for the future.”

Retail Business Services provides services to the following Ahold Delhaize USA banners: Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, and e-grocer Peapod. The company leverages the scale of the banners to drive synergies and offers industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to support their strategies with such services as information technology, merchandising and marketing services, private-brand products, pharmacy services, sourcing, not for resale, store services, financial services, legal services, communications, supply chain, and people systems and services.

Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

