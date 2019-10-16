Ahold Delhaize USA Fresh Food Facility Opens

Retail Business Services, the service company of Ahold Delhaize USA, has opened a new fresh-food processing facility in North Kingston, R.I., operated through its subsidiary Infinity Fresh Kitchen.

According to the company, the production of fresh products at the facility includes leaf, grain and pasta salads; sandwiches; wraps; and other items commonly found in deli or grab-and-go sections of supermarkets. The facility will also begin to produce cut fruit and cut vegetables in 2020.

“This facility is an integral part of our business and will help us provide our grocery retail partners and their customers with innovative fresh, convenient items that surprise and delight,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Salisbury, N.C.-based Retail Business Services. In addition to processing fresh food items, the facility will include a Culinary Innovation Center, which will test new, fresh and private brand food concepts. This portion of the facility will open in early 2020.

The project broke ground last December at the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown.

Retail Business Services provides services to the following Ahold Delhaize USA banners: Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, and e-grocer Peapod. The company leverages the scale of the banners to drive synergies and offers industry-leading expertise, insights and analytics to support their strategies with such services as information technology, merchandising and marketing services, private-brand products, pharmacy services, sourcing, not for resale, store services, financial services, legal services, communications, supply chain, and people systems and services. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.