Workforce Innovation: Food Retailers Navigate a Labor Maelstrom

Heinen’s, which has 23 stores in Ohio and Illinois, actually launched grocery delivery 20 years ago, “when nobody was doing it,” as Rudar puts it

“We had a service called Speedy Shopper,” he recounts. “Customers could go to a website, order items, and then we would pick the orders and ring them up. And then a third party would come and pick them up and deliver them to the customers. We stopped doing it for a little while, and then we got into Instacart.”

Today, Heinen’s has associates who work both for the retailer and for Instacart. So far, that arrangement has worked out well for both companies.

“The biggest opportunity for us is to make sure our associates engage the Instacart shopper to make sure they’re finding everything, because if the Instacart shopper can’t find something, they’ll contact the customer to get an alternative,” says Rudar. “So our associates just need to kind of help out.”

The family-owned grocery chain, which has been ramping up investments in labor technology, seems to be well positioned for a hiring crush of new workers.

“We had over 25% of new associates leave in the first 90 days last year,” Rudar says in an interview conducted before the COVID-19 outbreak. “That was really high for us. So we’ve gotten really creative with doing job fairs and going out and helping the stores with their hiring, because they just don’t have enough people to be on-site and hire for some of the needs that they have.”

To meet staffing needs, Heinen’s is rolling out new job descriptions for each vacancy, a social media strategy and a new applicant-tracking system.