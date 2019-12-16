3 Employee-Engaging Strategies to Enhance the Customer Experience

Whether a superstore or grocer, the backbone of any retailer is the employees who are on the store floor.

How your employees feel (and therefore act) within the workplace impacts how customers shop, how often they return and how much they spend.

In fact, a 5% increase in employee engagement has shown to result in a 3% boost in revenue, according to human capital and management consulting services Aon Hewitt. On top of that, companies with happy employees experience 81% higher customer satisfaction.

It’s no secret anymore:

Employee and customer satisfaction are intrinsically linked.

This link strengthens the need to encourage your customers to visit in-store as opposed to opting for home delivery. It also strengthens the need to engage your employees properly.

Here, we’ll outline the top 3 ways to engage grocery store employees for the best results this year.

For years, it was considered “good enough” to provide staff with a place to do their best work. However, as more research shows the benefits of staff engagement, companies are realizing the workplace needs to provide more than just the basics.