Labor Issues Top Grocer Concerns but Others Not Far Behind: Annual Report

Let’s edit an old saying to fit the current context: The more some things change, the more other things stay the same.

To elaborate: Advancements in technology and evolution in the way consumers shop continue to disrupt all levels of retailing. But amid the rapid change, grocery executives responding to Progressive Grocer’s annual survey say that the issue keeping them up most at night is labor — namely, the recruitment, retention, diversity and training of their workforces.

It’s the second year in a row that talent issues have topped this list after rising from second place in 2017 to first in 2018. About three-quarters of all respondents named talent as their No. 1 concern, evenly shared among larger and smaller operators.

“We try to help everybody to grow and be successful, and get them to love coming to work,” remarked Tom Heinen, co-president of Ohio-based Heinen’s Grocery Stores, during a c-suite panel discussion earlier this year at the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Midwinter Executive Conference.