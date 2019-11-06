Traditional Grocers See Need to Differentiate to Fend Off Retail Foes: Annual Report

While last year, produce tied with meat as most influential, this year it was second by a full 10 fewer percentage points, chosen by 23 percent of 2019 survey respondents.

Next came deli/prepared foods, selected by 12 percent, slightly down from 2018’s 15 percent, and private label, at 7 percent, a six-percentage-point slide from 13 percent last year.

Gourmet/specialty and center store tied at 5 percent, with the former seeing a small uptick from 2018’s 3 percent, while the latter dropped six percentage points from last year’s 11 percent.

Beer/wine/liquor, if applicable, and fresh bakery were both chosen by 3 percent, and organic, ethnic, frozen foods, checklanes/front end and seafood all garnered 2 percent.

As for the departments most successful at generating sales, meat and produce tied this year, at 68.3 percent, with the former working its way back to share the top spot after falling to third in 2018.

Private label, which came in second last year, at 63.7 percent, plunged to 26.7 percent — a clear sign that own-brand products are in danger of losing customer interest once the novelty has worn off.

Deli/prepared foods was third this year in generating sales, at 51 percent, up two spots from 2018, while the top five was rounded out by beer/wine/liquor, if applicable, at 40 percent (down from last year’s 58.8 percent but maintaining its No. 4 position), and center store, at 36.7 percent (up two spots despite losing 20 percentage points).