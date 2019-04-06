Grocery Disruptors Win in the Increasingly Fast-Paced Grocery Game: Annual Report

The lines between success and failure have been growing closer together. Grocers have had to shrug off their age-old reluctance to try new things because not to try is to fail. Fence-sitters have been forced to become limb-sitters. Always being in a state of readiness for a battle they ultimately might not win — it’s a reality that grocery retailers have spent the past several years getting used to.

Perpetual disruption by new generations of innovators have forced a mature $700 billion industry to enter a state of constant reinvention, investing significant resources in creating a seamless omnichannel experience while leveraging core competencies in feeding the masses.

“A great ecommerce business sits on a great brick-and-mortar business. You can’t have one without the other,” Albertsons Cos. CEO Jim Donald remarked at this year’s Shoptalk conference.

Technology and competition are great motivators for innovation, but grocery executives responding to Progressive Grocer’s latest Annual Report survey said that talent is actually the top issue keeping them up at night.