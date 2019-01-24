Grocery Labor Outlook: How to Overcome Recruitment, Retention, Training and Diversity Challenges

With labor a perennial headache for food retailers that’s only grown worse in recent years – the issue topped the list of big issues keeping grocers up at night, according to Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Annual Report of the Grocery Industry, chosen by 66.7 percent of survey respondents, up from second place in 2017 – it’s more necessary than ever for the industry to figure out the best ways to recruit, retain, train and ensure the diversity of its employees. To that end, Progressive Grocer sought out several experts for their ideas on creating a happier, more efficient workforce in 2019 and beyond.

‘Moments That Matter’

“By investing in resources to enrich the workplace for employees, grocers have an incredible opportunity to attract and retain high-performing, reliable associates – a.k.a. the types of employees you want representing your brand – while also cultivating customer loyalty across all channels,” asserts Amanda Nichols, senior manager, industry marketing, retail and hospitality at Lowell, Mass.-based Kronos Inc., a provider of workforce management and HCM cloud software solutions.

“Simple things like making it easy to check a schedule or swap a shift with a co-worker sound small, but when your son has just made the playoffs, knowing that your employer has invested in automated and easy-to-use tools for scheduling and shift swapping really makes a difference,” Nichols goes on to explain. “We call these the ‘moments that matter’ to employees, and it’s critical that grocers simplify and streamline these daily tasks. Essentially, you want to meet your employees’ baseline expectations around work tasks – it’s the first step in building a great relationship with your teams. Get those right, and the stage is set for attracting and retaining the highest-caliber talent in your industry.”

To meet those expectations, she urges grocers: “Take action to simplify the employee experience. Consider the tasks that your employees are doing every week, or maybe every day: clocking in and out, checking schedules, swapping a shift. … [I]t’s critical that retailers simplify and streamline these daily tasks.”

Continues Nichols: “For starters, tasks should be easy to complete using intelligent workplace apps or technologies that are modern, intuitive and user-friendly. Think one-click actions, automatic shift swapping (without manager intervention), personalized employee dashboards, single sign-on across multiple employee apps, and more. Many employees – especially Gen Z and Millennials – expect a familiar, consumer-grade technology experience at work, and it’s within reach for employers to deliver.”