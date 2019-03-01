Grocers’ Most Pressing Labor Issues: Attracting, Retaining Talent

Which labor issues will be the most urgent for grocers in 2019 and beyond? Progressive Grocer asked experts for their insights, and their responses were similar: getting the right people for the jobs that need to be done, and then keeping them at the company.

“While attracting, developing and retaining talent are all important, attracting talent will be the most pressing issue,” stresses Margi Prueitt, executive director of the Produce Marketing Association’s Center for Growing Talent, in Newark, Del. “Baby Boomers are retiring in droves, and it will take an aggressive recruiting effort to replace them. And bringing three-plus generations together in the workplace is even more complex!”

Aside from the fact that older employees are exiting the workforce en masse, “employers have done little to transfer their institutional knowledge from Boomers to the next generations,” says Prueitt, who goes on to note that the multidimensional makeup of the workplace leads to “different expectations that will test any employer’s skills.”

Another talent-related issue is what she refers to as “passive job seekers,” explaining, “Much of your workforce is waiting for a better offer to come along – and it’s going to cost you to replace them.”