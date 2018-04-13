Optimistic Outlook Isn’t Stopping Grocers in Race to Finish Line: Annual Report

Still, this rosy outlook may come as something of a surprise, considering events that have shaken the industry in the past year, including etailing giant Amazon’s emergence as a full-on player in grocery, from soup to nuts, through its acquisition of Whole Foods Market in late 2017; two regional grocery chains — Southeastern Grocers and Tops Markets — filing for bankruptcy; and German hard-discounter Lidl, which was expected to turn markets upside-down, scaling back its U.S. invasion plans after meeting less-than-expected success.

And while most of our survey respondents expect their net profits and gross margins to stay consistent with, or rise above, year-ago levels, the clear majority expect to be paying more in wages and benefits.

But despite a retail environment that promises to vanquish anyone caught napping, retailers, for the most part, are rising to the challenge. They’ve been forced to reassess their operations from every angle, accelerate the pace at which they innovate, streamline processes to free up resources for customer-focused initiatives, and bend over backwards to engage their shoppers, who crave convenience and excitement.

Just look at some of PG’s recent headlines on the news roller coaster leading up to this issue: